Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) Insider Donna Player Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) insider Donna Player purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of A$34,160.00.

Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.28 million, a PE ratio of 116.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

