Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) Insider Donna Player Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) insider Donna Player purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of A$34,160.00.
Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.28 million, a PE ratio of 116.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.
About Baby Bunting Group
