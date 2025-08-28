B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $153,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,109,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $273.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.27, a PEG ratio of 285.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.22 and a 200 day moving average of $247.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.49.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

