Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,890,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,231,931.20. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,890,756 shares in the company, valued at $150,231,931.20. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,295,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,941,141 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 16.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

