Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

