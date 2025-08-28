AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.2143.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

