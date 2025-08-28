Artivion, Inc. $AORT is Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 107.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,122 shares during the quarter. Artivion makes up about 2.2% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Artivion by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 26,132 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $743,194.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 79,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,448. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 12,500 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,089,776.56. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,790 shares of company stock worth $3,634,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $45.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AORT. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

