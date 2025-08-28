Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Sold by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,014 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries accounts for 3.7% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 1.98% of Armstrong World Industries worth $121,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWI opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.14 and a 12 month high of $198.64.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

