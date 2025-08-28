Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT Holdings Lifted by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,753,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,136 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,487,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,162,690 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,278,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $12,759,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARQT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 115,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,793.40. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $90,708.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 197,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,226.12. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,914 shares of company stock valued at $64,853 and sold 77,512 shares valued at $1,126,600. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

