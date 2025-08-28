Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 6.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,775.14. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Applied Digital by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

