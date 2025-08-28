Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23.

About Apiam Animal Health

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

