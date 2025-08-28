APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,410,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $24,462,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,160,000. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,913 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of PSTG opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 164.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

