APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 895 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,882 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,635,339.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 99.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,082,000 after acquiring an additional 952,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,447.64. This represents a 31.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931,317 shares of company stock valued at $115,635,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

