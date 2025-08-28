Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 415.98 ($5.62) and traded as low as GBX 405 ($5.47). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 415.50 ($5.61), with a volume of 16,543 shares traded.

Anpario Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.98. The stock has a market cap of £70.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

