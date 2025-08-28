Analyzing FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) & PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV)

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) and PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPDAI Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and PPDAI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.13% 6.45% 0.22% PPDAI Group 20.28% 18.88% 12.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 2 0 3.00 PPDAI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FlexShopper and PPDAI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FlexShopper presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 389.46%. PPDAI Group has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 34.54%. Given FlexShopper’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than PPDAI Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of PPDAI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of FlexShopper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of PPDAI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and PPDAI Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $139.80 million 0.10 -$180,000.00 ($0.23) -2.89 PPDAI Group $1.79 billion 1.21 $326.49 million $1.48 5.80

PPDAI Group has higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPDAI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPDAI Group beats FlexShopper on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories. It also provides payment options to consumers. The company offers its products under the LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Frigidaire, General Electric, Whirlpool, Apple, Asus, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Toshiba, Resident, Sealy, and Ashley brands. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About PPDAI Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

