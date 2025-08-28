Analysts Set Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Price Target at $3.20

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Ultrapar Participacoes Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 360.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

