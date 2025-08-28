Analysts Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Target Price at $17.69

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.6923.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th.

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $105,960.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,368.29. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SG stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

