Analysts Set APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $23.94

Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.7222.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. APA has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 3,303.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 260,313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in APA by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in APA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 34.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 68,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.