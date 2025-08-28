Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) CTO Roald Brouwer Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.88 per share, with a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,400. This represents a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrize Trading Up 0.0%

AMRZ opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.25).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Munro Partners purchased a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $19,316,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $4,070,000.

AMRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

