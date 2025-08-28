Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $50,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,038,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,711,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $42,845,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth approximately $21,557,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,346,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

