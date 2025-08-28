Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 87,048 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,048 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Equitable worth $53,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Equitable by 51.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable by 15.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $2,106,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,295,688.45. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,152 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

