Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 421,297 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421,297 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.79% of Bruker worth $49,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 379,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194,081 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.17 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.Bruker’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

