Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,137,101 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137,101 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $51,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

