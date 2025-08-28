Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 190,303 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,303 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $51,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $95.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

