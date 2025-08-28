Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,260 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $55,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $158.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

