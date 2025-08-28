Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $58.84 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $58,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $205.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.08. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

