Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $56.65 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 619,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $56,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,660. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

