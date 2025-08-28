Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,578 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $59,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

ACWX stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.8468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

