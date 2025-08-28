Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,654,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,244 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $58,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $22.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

