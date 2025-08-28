Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 595,174 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 114.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,174 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $55,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMUB opened at $49.57 on Thursday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

