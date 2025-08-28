American Airlines Group’s (AAL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.13 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.