Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMBQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Ambiq Micro Stock Down 3.3%

About Ambiq Micro

Shares of Ambiq Micro stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. Ambiq Micro has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

