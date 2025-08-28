Ambev S.A. $ABEV Shares Purchased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ambev by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,823,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ambev by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ambev by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 810,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Ambev to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.35.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 660.0%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

