AlphaQuest LLC Sells 7,006 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,393,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,759,000 after buying an additional 1,989,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,837,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.