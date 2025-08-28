AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc $INGN

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 924.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,575 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Inogen worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Inogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inogen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Inogen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of INGN opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.72. Inogen, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. Inogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Inogen

Inogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.