AlphaQuest LLC Invests $336,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 238,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $775.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $75,256.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 100,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,687.05. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 655,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,189.60. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $710,656. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Recovery

About Energy Recovery

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.