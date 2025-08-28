AlphaQuest LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. $WEAV

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEAV. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $597.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.74. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,302 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $121,996.06. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 409,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,281.80. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 11,409 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $97,318.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 352,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,353.29. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,294 shares of company stock valued at $739,723. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.