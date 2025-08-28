AlphaQuest LLC Has $374,000 Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,321,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 564,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,761,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after buying an additional 768,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BellRing Brands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,805,000 after buying an additional 724,337 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after buying an additional 60,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BellRing Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,039,000 after buying an additional 239,961 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Insider Activity

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,282.75. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,728.04. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,616 shares of company stock worth $65,995,248 and sold 14,400 shares worth $836,224. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

