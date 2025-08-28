AlphaQuest LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,486,966.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,444.16. This trade represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,382.80. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,499. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $134.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

