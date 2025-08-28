AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Stake in TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 48.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 596,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $5,371,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 383.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 600,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

