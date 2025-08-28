AlphaQuest LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trustmark news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $63,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $26,943.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,128.73. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,226 shares of company stock worth $897,299. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Trustmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%.The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

