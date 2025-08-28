AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. $FPI

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.07% of Farmland Partners worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 127.59%. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

