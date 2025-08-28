AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enhabit, Inc. $EHAB

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Enhabit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,010,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,996,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 157,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 213,774 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $405.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Solomon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 193,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,095.52. This trade represents a 5.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

