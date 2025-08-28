AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 189.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.07% of Kura Oncology worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.0% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 659,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 958,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 74,789 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $682.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.