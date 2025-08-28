AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,130,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,681,000 after buying an additional 1,391,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,584,032,000 after buying an additional 1,220,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

