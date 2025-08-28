Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Afya in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.50 target price on shares of Afya and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Afya to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get Afya alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Afya

Afya Trading Up 0.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Afya during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Afya by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.