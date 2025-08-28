Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) CAO Sells $128,072.48 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ATGE opened at $134.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

