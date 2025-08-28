Adeia Inc. $ADEA Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 433.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADEA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adeia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Further Reading

