Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 146.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.
Adairs Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.02.
About Adairs
