ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 850 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $18,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 797,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,225.25. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,349 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $30,150.15.

On Monday, August 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 744 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $16,591.20.

On Thursday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,291 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $95,732.21.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $37,330.20.

On Thursday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,008 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $290,078.40.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,727 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $38,339.40.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $2,232.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,084 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $336,373.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 199 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $4,413.82.

On Thursday, July 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,160 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $136,813.60.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,042.18 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

