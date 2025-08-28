Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.526. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.000-10.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of ANF opened at $95.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

